Perkins working on his jumper

Tony Perkins loves to get into the gym and put in work. That mindset has helped him play at the Big Ten level and now its going to earn him minutes for the Iowa basketball team this winter. Perkins has spent countless hours in the off-season in the gym working on his jump shot because he knows this year's Iowa team needs outside shooting.



Perkins discusses the work he has done on his jump shot from three point land, how Joe Toussaint has played as the starting point guard, and his storm of the Kinnick Stadium field on Saturday night.

