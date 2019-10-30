The more that West Delaware offensive tackle Carson Petlon visits the University of Iowa, the more he comes away pleased with his time on campus.

“Really good," said Petlon. "Every time I go back there, it keeps getting better and better.”

Petlon was able to speak with Scott Southmayd the most during the course of the trip

"It's been awhile since we spoke in person so that just made it better.”

The game was Petlon's favorite part of the trip and one aspect of it was what he focused on mostly.

“Watching their offensive line get after it.”

Petlon continues to praise the Iowa football team as a whole.

“I think they are a strong program that knows how to develop athletes really well.”

Recruiting with the Hawkeyes is something that Petlon feels may be heating up from what he was told.

“Coach Polasek wants to start conversations more," Petlon said. "(It) makes me feel good because it shows that they are interested in me.”

Petlon hopes to be back in Iowa City soon before the end of the fall.

“Yes, we are coming back in two or three weeks if possible.”

The visit will provide Petlon another opportunity to speak with the staff.

“Just get a better connection with the coaches and hopefully get to talk to coach Brian Ferentz.”

Petlon has been able to visit three other programs as well this fall with more ahead.

”Iowa State, Nebraska, and Indiana so far," he said. "I am going back to ISU this weekend and SDSU sometime.”

The recruiting process has stayed even at this for point Petlon with the schools after him.

“To be honest, they are all about the same right now.”

Petlon feels that the end of his prep season has been heading in the right direction.

“As a team, we have struggled to get the ball rolling but it all came together two games ago.”