Petras accounts for five TD's in win

Spencer Petras continues to grow and improve as Iowa's starting quarterback. On Friday night he had perhaps the best performance of his career completing 21-30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns near the goal line to account for five total touchdowns.



Following the victory the Iowa signal caller discusses the 31 point explosion in the second quarter of the game, the comfort level he is playing with under center, and the growth of the Iowa offense this season.

