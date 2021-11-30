Petras back in starting role

Spencer Petras arrived in the media room on Friday afternoon following the win over Nebraska joking that he wasn't sure that he would ever be back for interviews.



A few days later Petras is back in his familiar role. He's at the top of the quarterback depth chart heading into the Big Ten title game and on Tuesday he was answering questions about what will be the biggest game of his college career to date.



Petras discusses the challenge heading into the Michigan game, his prep this week and the importance of establishing the run game, getting to the Big Ten title game this year, the team never doubting that they could get there, being back in the starting role, being the underdog, and much more.

