It wasn't always pretty, but the an ugly win beats a pretty loss each and every time. Spencer Petras didn't put together an impressive stat line on Saturday in Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin, but he found a way to get into the end zone and lead Iowa to the victory.



Petras was just 14-23 for 94 yards and he was sacked six times, but every time he bounced back up and kept the Iowa offense on track and capitalized on their short field opportunities. He talks about his play, getting into the end zone, and what he has seen facing Cooper DeJean in practice.