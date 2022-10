Last week was almost certainly a low point for Spencer Petras. The senior signal caller struggled in the first half against Ohio State and was pulled from the game. This week he had to fight for the starting job in practice, which he did and the result was his best performance by far in 2022.



Following the win, Petras spoke to the media about how he was able to get his mind right once again and turn his focus to the week ahead and beating Northwestern. He discusses how a mental coach helped to get his mind right and he also goes over some of the key plays in the game.