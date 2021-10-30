Petras discusses offensive struggles

The Iowa offense once again struggled this week. The Hawkeyes didn't get their first 1st down of the game until deep into the second quarter and ended the day with just seven points and only 156 yards of total offense.



Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras met with the media following the game to try to explain what went wrong for the Hawkeyes on Saturday in Madison, the play calling decision on the fourth and one in the third quarter, and if the Badgers presented any new looks in the game.

