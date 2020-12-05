HawkeyeReport - Petras gets on track in Iowa's victory

After one quarter, Spencer Petras was looking for a spark. He walked down the bench after a third straight series that resulted in barely any yardage seeking input from his teammates and tried to fire up his teammates. Then Iowa flipped the field and the rest is as they say, history. Petras played some of his best football of the season leading Iowa score 35 straight points in the victory over the Fighting Illini. Following the win, Petras discusses his message to his teammates and how he got on track in the passing game.

