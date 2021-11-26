Petras helps lead second half comeback

While Iowa's offense was moving the ball in the first half, they weren't getting the results on the scoreboard. Kirk Ferentz decided to go to the bullpen and bring back Spencer Petras to see if he could help rally the team and he helped to do just that in the second half.



Following the game, Petras talked about getting the call at halftime and what it was like going into the game to try and rally the team. He also talks about battling the flu this week and how that was for the entire team and what it meant to him to be able to help lead the team to a win after being injured for a few weeks and potentially losing the starting job.

