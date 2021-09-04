Petras leads Iowa to another victory

While the numbers weren't flashy, once again, Spencer Petras led Iowa to another victory. This marks seven straight in the win column for the junior signal caller from California, after being on the losing end in his first two starts.



Following the victory over Indiana which saw Petras complete 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards, he spoke to the media about the overall play of the Iowa offense. He discusses the early scoring play to Tyler Goodson and how the Hawkeye offense played in their first game of the season.

