Petras leads Iowa to ninth straight victory

It was a slow start for Spencer Petras, but the Iowa signal caller picked up the pace of his passing game as the afternoon progressed, helping to lead the Hawkeyes to their third straight win this season and ninth going back to last year.



Petras discusses the Hawkeyes throwing the ball in the fourth quarter and the big pass play on a double move to Nico Ragaini, the long drive in the second quarter that went 95 yards and 20 plays, and the improvement in the passing game from a week ago.

