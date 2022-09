When an offense doesn’t perform well, the quarterback is usually the one to take the brunt of the criticism and that was the case with Spencer Petras this past week. This week Spencer and the rest of the offense are focused on improving and executing better against a better opponent in Iowa State.

Petras met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss Brody Brecht, his thoughts on the Cy-Hawk rivalry, improving from week one to week two, as well as a little bit on the uniqueness of the Iowa State 3-3-5 defense.