Petras named to Unitas Watch List

The preseason watch lists continue to roll out ahead of the start of the 2021 college football season.

This time it included Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.

Petras was included on the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given annually to the top senior or upperclassmen set to graduate with their class.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Petras is set to begin his second season as Iowa’s starting quarterback. Last season, the California native led Iowa to a 6-2 overall record. He threw for 1,569 yards, 9 touchdowns, and completed 57% of his passes. Iowa begins the 2021 football season on September 4th when the 18th ranked Hawkeyes host 17th ranked Indiana.