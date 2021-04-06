HawkeyeReport - Petras on his off-season progress

Once the 2020 Iowa football season came to an end, Spencer Petras went to work. The Iowa quarterback reviewed the film from the season to learn and improve as much as possible heading into the 2021 season.



The work of applying what he learned from last season started last week with his first spring football as the starting quarterback. Petras discusses his work in the off-season in the film room, studying what Mac Jones did at Alabama, and why he's not concerned with what his critics think of his performance.

