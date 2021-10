The Iowa offense remains hit and miss this season and Saturday was no exception. The Hawkeyes were held to just seven points by an improved Purdue defense in a one-sided loss at Kinnick Stadium.



Following the loss, Spencer Petras spoke to the media about the struggles he felt on Saturday afternoon and what the Boilermakers did on defense to confuse the Iowa offense. He also talks about the upcoming bye week and how the Hawkeyes will approach it.