Petras on the victory over the Rams
Hawkeye fans have been looking for more from the passing game, particularly on deeper throws, and they got that on Saturday in the 24-14 win over Colorado State. Spencer Petras threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a beautiful 43 yard strike to Keagan Johnson for the first score of the day.
The Hawkeye signal caller discusses what he saw on the two touchdown passes , getting the two true freshman receivers involved in the offense, and the overall play of the Iowa offense in the victory over the Rams.