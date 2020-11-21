HawkeyeReport - Petras on the win over Penn State

Iowa didn't have to lean on Spencer Petras again this week, but the Iowa quarterback managed the game very well and hit timely passes to lead Iowa to a convincing 41-21 win over Penn State. Petras discusses his success in the passing game, the drive just before halftime, and what it meant to see Kirk Ferentz get win #100 of his Big Ten career.



Q: In the first half, you were able to hit Pottebaum and then started to attack down the field?

PETRAS: I don’t know if I would say that. We have some good plays called and we executed them and the receivers got open. That makes my job easy. We have to go in rhythm and take what’s there. That will be the challenge every week and if that’s the line of demarcation then that’s what it is, but I strive to make every play.

Q: Did you guys do anything special for Coach Ferentz and his 100th Big Ten win in the locker room?

PETRAS: Yeah, he got a game ball and a standing ovation in the locker room. No one I would rather play for. Great coach and a great accomplishment, especially at a historic place like Penn State.

Q: One of your big plays was the 2nd and 16 pass where you found Ragaini for 26 yards. What did you see on that play?

PETRAS: Yeah they had 0 safety and Nico did a good job getting into the seam and it made my job easy. The line did a good job blocking and it was throw and catch and it was good.

Q: You don’t see a lot of third down sneaks from the three yard line. Why did you feel that was going to work?

PETRAS: It’s the guys up front. Tyler Linderbaum and our guards. Whoever is in there, it’s not me, I can tell you that much. I am not the strongest of the litter. Just a great job up front getting the push. I will take those guys against anyone.

Q: Wondering if you had a view of Nixon’s interception and what you thought of him rumbling into the end zone?

PETRAS: (laugh) I was right on the sidelines staying ready in case we had to go out there and finish things off. At first I was yelling get down, get down. Then I saw him running down the sidelines and euro step. At that point my jaw dropped and I was in awe. It was a heck of a play by him. Obviously a great player and what an amazing play.

Q: Did you guys talk about the six game losing streak to Penn State and losing in this building coming into the game?

PETRAS: Yeah, all week we have been saying how much respect we have for this program. Penn State is a great and historic program. We haven’t beaten them in ten years, so this was special. They are a great football team and this was a great team win.

Q: Can you discuss the last 53 seconds of the first half where you were able to move down the field with three passes.

PETRAS: We had all three timeouts. We had good field position, so let’s go for it and get some points. After you hit a couple of players, you are like, ok, let’s get a touchdown. It was a great all around job as a unit by the offense and we had a lot of nice plays.

Q: This is the third straight game where the run game has gotten going. How does that help you in the passing game?

PETRAS: Yeah it opens up the pass game and the play action game. It’s huge. It slows the rush down and makes the linebackers slower in their drops, so it’s very important.

Q: On the sneak it took them a long time to call the score?

PETRAS: I actually didn’t know that. It was obvious because I was in, so I just ran off the field. I did not know that they didn’t call that right away.