Petras on the win over the Cyclones

Spencer Petras knew it would be a challenging environment for the Iowa offense on Saturday when they traveled to Jack Trice Stadium. It took about a quarter for the Hawkeyes to settle in and get comfortable, but a strong second quarter from the Iowa signal caller helped propel Iowa to a convincing 27-17 victory over the Cyclones.



Following the victory over Iowa State, Petras visited with the media to discuss his play and how he got comfortable in the second quarter and his touchdown pass to Charlie Jones.

