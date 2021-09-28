Petras on what he sees from Maryland defense

As he does every week, Spencer Petras spends a lot of time watching film of the next opponent. Since the end of the Colorado State game, the Iowa quarterback has jumped into the film study of the Maryland defense and he sees some familiar schemes.



Petras compares the Terps secondary to one Big Ten school that Iowa played last year and he also sees other Big Ten teams in their front seven alignment. He also talks about what might be effective against them and he expands on Nico Ragaini's outstanding catch last weekend.

