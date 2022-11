Since the low point of the Iowa season, Spencer Petras has been on point in the passing game. The senior signal caller who was benched at halftime of the Ohio State game has had zero interceptions in the past four games and Iowa has won all four contests.



The latest win was in the final seconds over Minnesota where Petras completed a huge 33 yard pass to Luke Lachey to set up the game winning field goal. Following the win, Petras discussed his big completion to Lachey and the toughness that he and the Iowa team have shown in rallying in the past four weeks to put themselves in the drivers seat to win the Big Ten West.