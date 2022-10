One week after facing a tough Michigan defense, Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense will now have to hit the road and tangle with an Illinois defense that is allowing the fewest points in the country. To make matters more challenging for the Iowa quarterback, the run blitz happy Illini are coming off limiting Wisconsin to just two yards rushing this past weekend.



Petras discusses how he prepares for the Illini run blitz and the challenge that it presents. He also says they play a lot of man to man in pass coverage, so perhaps there will be some shot plays down the field for the Iowa offense on Saturday night in Champaign.