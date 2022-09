Michigan delivered a lot of pain to Spencer Petras and the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten title game last December. It was a one-sided result and physically painful for Petras, who had several internal injuries that took almost a month to heal.



The Iowa quarterback is hoping for a different result on Saturday when the Wolverines travel to Iowa City. Petras discusses what he has seen from the Michigan defense and if they have changed anything with a new defensive coordinator. He also talks about the hit last year that knocked him out of the game and how that has helped him to learn to slide more quickly this season.