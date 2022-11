There won't be any distractions for Spencer Petras on Friday afternoon when the Hawkeyes face the Cornhuskers. It will be senior day for the veteran signal caller, but his focus is on winning the game against Nebraska and hopefully celebrating a Big Ten West crown at Kinnick Stadium.

Petras discusses which Big Ten team the Husker defense reminds him of, his prep this week and this senior group and how they have led this team, particularly Jack Campbell.