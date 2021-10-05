Petras ready for Penn State

Spencer Petras is trying to eliminate any potential distractions this week as he prepares for the battle between # 3 Iowa and #4 Penn State. That might be easier said than done, but Petras is doing his best to limit outside noise and focus on the Nittany Lion defense.



He discusses the prep work this week for Penn State and what he has seen from their defense on film and how he is trying to stay focused this week and helping the younger teammates stay away from distractions.

