Petras relaxed heading into season

Last year was a challenging one for Spencer Petras. With no spring ball, certainly nothing close to a normal fall camp, and plenty of time in quarantine due to contact tracing, the Iowa quarterback never experienced anything close to normal.



One year later, Petras has had a normal spring practices, regular summer workouts with his receivers, and a traditional fall camp. That, along with eight starts being under his belt has helped the Iowa quarterback feel more relaxed heading into his second season as Iowa's starting signal caller. He discusses that and how he has improved since last season, plus his reading habits.

