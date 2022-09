If there's going to be a change at quarterback for the Hawkeyes, then Iowa's starting quarterback isn't aware of it. Spencer Petras said things are "business as usual" on Tuesday when it comes to practice in Iowa City, which means he expects to be under center when Iowa hosts Nevada on Satuday night.



Petras discusses his play, improving his footwork, and how he blocks out the outside noise and how his parents have learned to do the same.