It's the little things and they tend to add up when you are struggled on offense. That's the reality facing Spencer Petras and the Hawkeyes on Saturday and in the 2022 season as they have scored just seven touchdowns in six games and didn't find the end zone on Saturday in Champaign in a 9-6 loss.



Following the loss, Petras was tough on himself and a few throws that he failed to make in the game, the continued struggles of the Iowa offense, and why they are struggling so much to score points.