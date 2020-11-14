HawkeyeReport - Petras sees offense improving

The Iowa offense continued on their two game roll with another dominating performance along the line. That's music to the ears of new quarterback Spencer Petras, who is trying to improve and learn while leading the Hawkeye offense. Petras discusses the play of his offensive line and the domination by Tyler Linderbaum and Alaric Jackson, and how the team got out of a stall pattern in the middle of the game with a big run by Tyler Goodson.



Q: Talk about the TD pass and the motion there. Was that from Brian Ferentz or was that a discussion type play?

PETRAS: Yeah, that was something we practice and was in the game plan all week. We saw something we liked on tape and executed it. Going back to it Brandon had made a nice play on that too with a little rub play, so he started it off and then Ihmir executed it. Makes my job really easy.

Q: When you look at the offense, what did you think of the run game and the play of Tyler Goodson?

PETRAS: As much as I love Tyler, I will give the credit to the offensive line and the receivers. This is a tough defensive line. Their defense is tough and physical and to open up the holes like they did and for the receivers to block the safeties like they did because they are really good. They play low sometimes, so that means the safety is the free hitter and the receivers can go in and dig those guys out. So great job by the offensive line an receivers and T Good, and Mekhi, and Ivory, when they are in there, we all have great confidence in them and we know they are going to be able to make the plays and we see that week in and week out. They run the ball really hard, so I am really proud of our effort.

Q: The offense really stalled there after the 14-0 lead. How did you feel during that stretch?

PETRAS: When we were stalling out it was all our own doing. There was the turnover on my part with the interception, we had a few penalties and that’s going to stall anyone out. We had to keep the faith and keep chopping away and that’s something we did well that maybe we didn’t do well in week one or week two. Now we when we do stall out, the next time out there we have to keep moving and I thought we did a good job of keeping it moving and making plays.

Q: The play at the end of the third quarter with Goodson. Was that something you knew was going to work? It seemed like a good time to hit that play.

PETRAS: Really good block by Monte Pottebaum on that one, believe it was him. Then the offensive line opened up a huge hole. We have seen what Tyler can do with the ball in his hands. He’s so dynamic. We felt like we were really chopping in the run game and getting solid yardage on every play one of them is bound to pop and it did.

Q: Have you guys really found something with the new look offensive line the last two weeks?

PETRAS: Yeah, across the offensive line we have lost some depth just with injuries and that sort of thing. I think we have all been really confident in our offensive line all year and they have done a great job with the next man up mentality with Coy and Shooter out. We are all confident in them and they are playing really well and we have depth there. It’s almost inevitable that someone is going to do down and we have the next man up mentality and they will go in there and execute his job as well.

Q: How well did you cope with playing in the coldest temps you have played in?

PETRAS: Pretty well, I think. At first it was a little chilly, but once you start playing and sweating a little bit it’s not too bad. I have this long sleeve on and we have heated benches and a coat when we are on the sidelines. It wasn’t too bad or too cold. No Pinstripe Bowl weather here.

Q: Four games in how do you grade yourself at kind of the midterm spot?

PETRAS: I think every week I am getting better and improving. I think one thing I need to eliminate is the turnovers because it really hurts the team and I had one today that was a really bad decision. Those are going to happen and that was a really bad decision. I’m just like our football team, I am getting better week to week just like our football team.

Q: You talked about the offensive line, Tyler Linderbaum and Alaric Jackson appear to be separating themselves with their play. How important are they to the way you guys are playing right now?

PETRAS: Their play is outstanding, but what is even more important is their leadership. Tyler has been a leader with this team since January and A.J. the same way. A.J. has stepped up as a leader and that’s been awesome to see. As a teammate, they are really vocal and positive. They have really helped the young guys along and I am grateful I get to share the field with them.

Q: What about their performance running the zone because they seem to be dominating their opponents?

PETRAS: Yeah, you are right. There’s five of them that are doing a great job. Tyler is a beast and so is A.J. and I couldn’t be happier with the way they are playing.