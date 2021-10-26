Petras talks Badger defense

Spencer Petras knows that he and the Iowa offense will have their hands full on Saturday when they square off with the Wisconsin defense. The aggressive Badgers, who will blitz from all angles, have limited opposing teams to just over 50 yards per game on the ground and last week created five turnovers in a victory over Purdue.



Petras discusses what he has seen from the Wisconsin defense and where they present the biggest challenge for him and the Hawkeye offense. He also talks about how impressed he is with their inside linebackers and what Iowa will need to do to leave Madison with a victory.

