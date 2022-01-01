Petras talks Citrus Bowl performance

It was an uneven performance for Spencer Petras. While he helped rally the Hawkeyes from a ten point deficit, Petras also threw three interceptions, including one late that essentially sealed up the victory by Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Following the defeat, Petras discussed his play in the game. He talks about the late interception and the read he made on that play, the Hawkeyes coming back to take a lead in the fourth quarter, and the decision to not go for it on fourth and one in the fourth quarter.

