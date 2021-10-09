Petras talks fourth quarter comeback

Staying patient isn't easy, especially if you are a quarterback who wants to do everything in his power to win a football game. But, Spencer Petas did stay patient. He and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz waited for the right moment and then used the play they had kept in their backpocket all game long and executed it to perfection.



Petras discusses the need to stay patient during the game, the play that scored the game winning touchdown, and what this game and this moment meant to him as the quarterback for the Hawkeyes.

