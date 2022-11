Spencer Petras hasn't thrown an interception in the last three games. It's probably not a coincidence that Iowa has won three straight contests and now have a chance to return to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.



The path for Petras and the Hawkeyes continues at Minnesota and when the veteran quarterback watches film on the Gopher defense, he sees a familiar foe that they already faced this year. Find out who he compares the Gophers to on defense and what the challenge will be for Iowa's offense on Saturday.