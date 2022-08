For the third straight season, quarterback Spencer Petras will be the leader of the offense for the Hawkeyes. It’s an Iowa offense that has taken its fair share of ridicule over the past couple of seasons, but they are looking to change the narrative this season.

Petras met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the season opener, his confidence in the walk-ons at WR, if the offensive something to prove this year and more.

“We both played Colorado State last year. They kicked Colorado State’s ass, and we had a pretty close game with them at home. So, there’s no having to get us fired up in this game. This is a really good football team.”