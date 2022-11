For the second straight week, Spencer Petras was on target in the passing game, leading Iowa to a convincing 24-3 road win at Purdue. Petras was 13 for 23 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior signal caller discusses what he saw on the first touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta and then finding Nico Ragaini on a short pass that led to a 29 yard touchdown. He also talks about the run game and Kaleb Johnson taking over on the ground for 200 yards.