Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras will miss the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained in the first quarter of the loss to Nebraska.



Petras played just 13 snaps before leaving the game against the Cornhuskers. He was on the sidelines wearing a sling the rest of the game.



This season, Petras completed 157 of 281 passes (55%) for 1725 yards. He threw 5 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions. For his Iowa career, Petras completed 468 or 825 passes (56%), for 5199 yards. He threw for 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his Iowa career.



As Iowa's starting quarterback, Petras posted a record of 20-11 and 15-9 in Big Ten games. He was the starting quarterback on Iowa's Big Ten West title team in 2021.



Complicating Iowa's quarterback situation is the fact that his backup, Alex Padilla, announced last week that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate student.



The expectation is that redshirt freshman Joe Labas or Carson May will be Iowa's starting quarterback in the bowl game. Kirk Ferentz said that they will battle it out this month.



This past week, Iowa received a commitment from graduate transfer Cade McNamara from Michigan. He will be joining the Hawkeye program in January and is expected to the starting quarterback in 2023.

