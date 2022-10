It's the little things and they can add up quickly on the football field. Just ask Spencer Petras. After the loss to Michigan, he pointed out to plays in the game that could have been helpful to the Hawkeyes where his fundamentals were off and the result was missed passes and points not being put on the board.



The senior signal caller discusses two plays where his fundamentals were off that resulted in missed passing plays, the growth he saw from the Iowa offense during the game. and the play of his receivers.