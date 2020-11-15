PFF Grades: Defense
For the second straight week, the Iowa defense nearly pitched a shutout. The Hawkeyes held the Gophers out of the end zone until the very end of the game when Minnesota's first team offense scored ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news