PFF Grades: Defense
The Iowa defense continues to be a turnover machine. The Hawkeyes have now intercepted a pass in 12 straight games, 17 in total during that stretch, and they also forced two fumbles. The result was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news