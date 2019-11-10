News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 14:49:43 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Grades: Defense

A.J. Epenesa was Iowa's highest graded player on defense this week.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

For the first time this season an opponent scored more than 20 points against the Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes haven't been elite, but they have been solid this season, but for the first time this year a running back really took the Iowa defense to task.

Wisconsin's Jonathon Taylor rushed for 250 yards and the Badgers finished the day with a grand total of 300 yards on the ground. Both were obviously a season high against Iowa. The Badgers finished with 473 yards of total offense, but on a positive note, Iowa did create a pair of turnovers.

How did the Iowa defense grade out in this game? We take a look at how PFF saw it over the course of 74 total snaps.

DEFENSIVE LINE
SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL

A.J. Epenesa

64

70.0

91.4

86.7

Cedrick Lattimore

52

69.7

60.4

70.7

Chauncey Golston

64

71.0

60.6

69.8

Brady Reiff

52

68.6

63.7

69.3

Daviyon Nixon

22

67.9

56.0

65.3

John Waggoner

10

62.2

56.7

60.3

Joe Evans

3

N/A

56.9

56.9

Austin Schulte

19

57.5

57.2

56.7

Zach VanValkenberg

10

65.3

56.7

50.5

DL ANALYSIS

A.J. Epenesa continues to shine along the defensive line. The junior defensive end was Iowa's highest graded player on defense again this week and his pass rush number was outstanding.

Cedrick Lattimore and Chauncey Golston had solid games, but like everyone not named Epenesa, they struggled to generate much of a pass rush. Iowa had only one sack on the day and that was the strip sack by Epenesa. Iowa was also credited with four pressures according to PFF. Iowa really didn't do well generating much pressure up front in this game on a consistent basis.

Iowa's run defense grades were very average, as you would expect when you give up 300 yards rushing to an opponent.

LINEBACKERS
SNAP RUN D TACKLE COVER OVERALL

Nick Niemann

36

61.5

79.8

63.1

62.5

Dane Belton

38

62.7

39.1

61.5

62.3

Seth Benson

1

57.5

25.6

N/A

54.5

Barrington Wade

8

60.6

21.4

52.2

48.4

Jack Campbell

8

45.8

N/A

60.3

47.4

Djimon Colbert

65

29.5

53.2

64.4

43.1

Dillon Doyle

72

39.3

50.9

48.6

39.6

LB ANALYSIS

Not much to say for this group other than across the board it was a rough day.

Iowa came out in some unique linebacker groupings in this game. They played a few four linebacker sets, they played some "Cash" with Dane Belton, and they played quite a bit of traditional 4-3 and nothing really seemed to have sustained success.

Poor tackling is obviously an issue with this group against Wisconsin and that how a running back ends up with over 250 yards rushing.

DEFENSIVE BACKS
SNAP PASS COVER TACKLING OVERALL

Matt Hankins

74

76.4

64.8

72.3

Riley Moss

28

57.6

28.3

62.7

Michael Ojemudia

51

57.6

82.8

58.9

Jack Koerner

63

61.8

40.8

54.7

Geno Stone

74

45.1

64.0

51.6

DB ANALYSIS

As you can tell by the numbers, pretty inconsistent and not great day for the Iowa defensive backfield. The coverage numbers were ok, surprising to see Stone and Ojemudia down the list a bit given that they have been good this year. Ojemudia left the game with injury and performance issues and was replaced by Riley Moss. Koerner's snaps were down this week because he was replaced at times when Iowa went with their four linebacker looks.

The real standout was Matt Hankins, who played probably his best game of the year. He was the highest graded of the group and the best in coverage.

