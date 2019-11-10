For the first time this season an opponent scored more than 20 points against the Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes haven't been elite, but they have been solid this season, but for the first time this year a running back really took the Iowa defense to task.

Wisconsin's Jonathon Taylor rushed for 250 yards and the Badgers finished the day with a grand total of 300 yards on the ground. Both were obviously a season high against Iowa. The Badgers finished with 473 yards of total offense, but on a positive note, Iowa did create a pair of turnovers. How did the Iowa defense grade out in this game? We take a look at how PFF saw it over the course of 74 total snaps.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL A.J. Epenesa

64 70.0 91.4 86.7 Cedrick Lattimore

52 69.7 60.4 70.7 Chauncey Golston

64 71.0 60.6 69.8 Brady Reiff

52 68.6 63.7 69.3 Daviyon Nixon

22 67.9 56.0 65.3 John Waggoner

10 62.2 56.7 60.3 Joe Evans

3 N/A 56.9 56.9 Austin Schulte

19 57.5 57.2 56.7 Zach VanValkenberg

10 65.3 56.7 50.5

DL ANALYSIS A.J. Epenesa continues to shine along the defensive line. The junior defensive end was Iowa's highest graded player on defense again this week and his pass rush number was outstanding.

Cedrick Lattimore and Chauncey Golston had solid games, but like everyone not named Epenesa, they struggled to generate much of a pass rush. Iowa had only one sack on the day and that was the strip sack by Epenesa. Iowa was also credited with four pressures according to PFF. Iowa really didn't do well generating much pressure up front in this game on a consistent basis.

Iowa's run defense grades were very average, as you would expect when you give up 300 yards rushing to an opponent.



LINEBACKERS SNAP RUN D TACKLE COVER OVERALL Nick Niemann

36 61.5 79.8 63.1 62.5 Dane Belton

38

62.7 39.1 61.5 62.3 Seth Benson

1 57.5 25.6 N/A 54.5 Barrington Wade

8 60.6 21.4 52.2 48.4 Jack Campbell

8 45.8 N/A 60.3 47.4 Djimon Colbert

65 29.5 53.2 64.4 43.1 Dillon Doyle

72 39.3 50.9 48.6 39.6

LB ANALYSIS Not much to say for this group other than across the board it was a rough day.

Iowa came out in some unique linebacker groupings in this game. They played a few four linebacker sets, they played some "Cash" with Dane Belton, and they played quite a bit of traditional 4-3 and nothing really seemed to have sustained success.

Poor tackling is obviously an issue with this group against Wisconsin and that how a running back ends up with over 250 yards rushing.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAP PASS COVER TACKLING OVERALL Matt Hankins

74 76.4 64.8 72.3 Riley Moss

28 57.6 28.3 62.7 Michael Ojemudia

51 57.6 82.8 58.9 Jack Koerner

63 61.8 40.8 54.7 Geno Stone

74 45.1 64.0 51.6