News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 00:03:22 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Grades: Defense

Surpisingly, A.J. Epenesa was not Iowa's highest graded player on defense according to PFF
Surpisingly, A.J. Epenesa was not Iowa's highest graded player on defense according to PFF
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa defense has been strong all season long and even as the snap totals have piled up, they dug deep in the second half, picked up some big stops, and helped the Hawkeyes to a 27-24 win over N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}