HawkeyeReport - PFF Grades: Offense

The Hawkeye offense came to play on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions in the game.

The first four drives more more classic Iowa football. After throwing the ball 50 times last week, in the early stages of Saturday's game, the Hawkeyes stuck with a more balanced approach. Iowa ran the ball 15 times and passed it on 10 of the plays. The result was a 21-0 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

Overall, Iowa rushed for a season high 226 yards and threw for 179. More importantly, the Hawkeyes didn't have a turnover and kept the number of penalties down.

So, let's dive into the numbers from Pro Football Focus this week and see what they can tell us. A season high 28 players saw action on the offensive side of the ball for Iowa in the 73 offensive snaps that were played.



QUARTERBACK SNAP PASS RUN OVERALL Alex Padilla

14 68.3 70.5 79.1 Spencer Petras

59 72.9 N/A 73.6

Spencer Petras passing tree.

QB ANALYSIS The blowout victory for Iowa allowed us to get a look at Alex Padilla for the first time. More on that in a second.

First, Petras was really solid in this game. He was 15 for 27 for 167 yards, but let's also factor in that PFF says he was a victim of five drops in the game. With those completions, his numbers look even better and he's probably over 200 yards.

Looking at the passing tree graphic, a lot of his throws were shorter and over the middle. Still not making a lot of hay with the deep ball, but it's worth noting that his best deep threat, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, was suspended for this game. We also got our first look at Alex Padilla. Fans have been clamoring for him to receiving some snaps due to the struggles by Petras. He looked good. Moved well and after his first pass, I thought he threw the ball well after that. Certainly shows some promise for the future.



RUNNING BACK SNAP RUN PASS OVERALL Gavin Williams

12 66.7 58.5 67.9 Monte Pottebaum

15 N/A 58.7 67.9 Mekhi Sargent

14 65.0 58.6 65.6 Tyler Goodson

40 73.9 27.4 64.9 Turner Pallissard

4 N/A N/A

59.9 Ivory Kelly-Martin

11 56.8 74.6 58.6

RB ANALYSIS As mentioned earlier, the Iowa run game really stepped forward in a big way against the Spartans. The Hawkeyes finished the day with 226 yards on the ground, four rushing touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Goodson was terrific on the ground. His only knock was a pair of drops, which led to an overall lower rating this week. He also played a significantly higher number of snaps than any other back this week. Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin were steady and solid all game long and it was good to see true freshman Gavin Williams get the first carries of his college career.



RECEIVERS SNAP PASS RUN BLK OVERALL Alec Kritta

14 80.1 60.6 82.2 Shaun Beyer

39 73.6 68.8 76.7 Charlie Jones

17 55.6 80.3 72.5 Brandon Smith

47 61.2 89.2 65.8 Tyrone Tracy

46 62.1 58.9 62.2 Jackson Ritter

14 56.9 74.0 61.7 Bryce Schulte

14 54.5 64.5 61.2 Nico Ragaini

30 55.4 59.6 55.3 Luke Lachey

6 N/A 54.1 54.8 Sam LaPorta

42 51.5 50.4 49.1

WR/TE ANALYSIS Lot of players to list here this week. Ten players at wide receiver and tight end and no one really had a standout game in terms of numbers. Tracy had the best day with four receptions for 38 yards in a season high 46 snaps. Brandon Smith had another touchdown reception on a red zone pass and finished with 3 receptions for 35 yards. Also worth noting, Smith and Charlie Jones both had outstanding blocking numbers for a receiver. Another positive, probably the best overall game of his career for Shaun Beyer.

Little downside, probably a lower snap total than normal for Ragaini and the first down game in quite a while for Sam LaPorta, who has been outstanding all season.



OFFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN BLK PASS BLK OVERALL Tyler Linderbaum

59 82.8 83.3 89.2 Alaric Jackson

59 64.9

86.8 72.0 Cole Banwart

56 64.4 68.2 65.4 Mark Kallenberger

59 72.3 57.7 65.2 Nick DeJong

14 61.6 74.8 63.8 Cody Ince

59 60.3 78.8 63.6 Jack Plumb

14 53.1 77.1 53.8 Tyler Elsbury

14 50.9 75.9 52.6 Mason Richman

14 54.5 0.0 42.2 Justin Britt

17 49.3 76.5 41.3