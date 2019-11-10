PFF Grades: Offense
As always, there were some positives and negatives with the Iowa offense in their two point loss to Wisconsin. The positive was Iowa scored 22 points, which would have been enough to win every othe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news