News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 12:43:45 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Grades: Offense

Find out how Nate Stanley and the Iowa offense graded out this week.
Find out how Nate Stanley and the Iowa offense graded out this week.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

As always, there were some positives and negatives with the Iowa offense in their two point loss to Wisconsin. The positive was Iowa scored 22 points, which would have been enough to win every othe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}