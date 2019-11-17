PFF Grades: Offense
The Iowa offense showed a high level of efficiency in the first half against Minnesota and did just enough in the second half to hold off the Gophers on Saturday. For a while, Iowa was going back a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news