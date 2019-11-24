PFF Grades: Offense
The Iowa offense looked a lot like it has for most of the conference season. Nate Stanley and the Hawkeyes were able to move the ball into and around the Illini red zone and then the drive would co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news