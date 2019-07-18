PFF: Top returning players for Iowa on defense
In this update, we take a deep dive into the grades from Pro Football Focus last season to get a better handle on who Iowa's top returning players are this year.
Next up is the defensive side of the ball.
For the purposes of this exercise, we only looked at returning players with more than 25 snaps last season.
Pro Football Focus Grades in 2018
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SNAPS
|OVERALL GRADE
|
1. A.J. Epenesa
|
DE
|
412
|
90.1
|
2. Geno Stone
|
S
|
580
|
88.4
|
3. Matt Hankins
|
CB
|
497
|
74.1
|
4. Julius Brents
|
CB
|
363
|
73.7
|
5. Michael Ojemudia
|
CB
|
563
|
73.6
|
6. Brady Reiff
|
DT
|
215
|
71.1
|
7. Nick Niemann
|
LB
|
376
|
67.8
|
8. Cedrick Lattimore
|
DT
|
268
|
66.2
|
9. Barrington Wade
|
LB
|
33
|
65.3
|
10. Riley Moss
|
CB
|
333
|
65.2
|
11. Kristian Welch
|
LB
|
268
|
64.2
|
12. Chauncey Golston
|
DE
|
412
|
63.7
|
13. Amani Jones
|
LB
|
81
|
61.2
|
14. Djimon Colbert
|
LB
|
597
|
57.1