{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 09:37:50 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Top returning players for Iowa on defense

A.J. Epenesa leads the Iowa defense in 2019.
In this update, we take a deep dive into the grades from Pro Football Focus last season to get a better handle on who Iowa's top returning players are this year.

Next up is the defensive side of the ball.

For the purposes of this exercise, we only looked at returning players with more than 25 snaps last season.

Pro Football Focus Grades in 2018
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS OVERALL GRADE

1. A.J. Epenesa

DE

412

90.1

2. Geno Stone

S

580

88.4

3. Matt Hankins

CB

497

74.1

4. Julius Brents

CB

363

73.7

5. Michael Ojemudia

CB

563

73.6

6. Brady Reiff

DT

215

71.1

7. Nick Niemann

LB

376

67.8

8. Cedrick Lattimore

DT

268

66.2

9. Barrington Wade

LB

33

65.3

10. Riley Moss

CB

333

65.2

11. Kristian Welch

LB

268

64.2

12. Chauncey Golston

DE

412

63.7

13. Amani Jones

LB

81

61.2

14. Djimon Colbert

LB

597

57.1
