PFF: Top returning players for Iowa on offense
In this update, we take a deep dive into the grades from Pro Football Focus last season to get a better handle on who Iowa's top returning players are this year.
First up is the offensive side of the ball.
For the purposes of this exercise, we only looked at returning players with more than 25 snaps last season.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SNAPS
|OVERALL GRADE
|
1. Alaric Jackson
|
OT
|
818
|
77.6
|
2. Tristan Wirfs
|
OT
|
812
|
74.8
|
3. Mekhi Sargent
|
RB
|
428
|
72.0
|
4. Toren Young
|
RB
|
274
|
68.3
|
5. Brandon Smith
|
WR
|
573
|
67.3
|
6. Landan Paulsen
|
OG
|
69
|
64.6
|
7. Brady Ross
|
FB
|
148
|
64.5
|
8. Cole Banwart
|
OG
|
546
|
63.5
|
9. Mark Kallenberger
|
OT
|
74
|
62.4
|
10. Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|
WR
|
348
|
61.9
|
11. Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
|
WR
|
33
|
61.7
|
12. Nate Stanley
|
QB
|
873
|
61.4
|
13. Ivory Kelly-Martin
|
RB
|
209
|
61.2
|
14. Levi Paulsen
|
OG
|
166
|
59.3
|
15. Nico Ragaini
|
WR
|
35
|
55.9
|
16. Nate Wieting
|
TE
|
233
|
51.3
|
17. Peyton Mansell
|
QB
|
51
|
48.9
|
18. Max Cooper
|
WR
|
98
|
47.1