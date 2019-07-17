News More News
PFF: Top returning players for Iowa on offense

Tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs lead the Iowa offense upfront in 2019.
In this update, we take a deep dive into the grades from Pro Football Focus last season to get a better handle on who Iowa's top returning players are this year.

First up is the offensive side of the ball.

For the purposes of this exercise, we only looked at returning players with more than 25 snaps last season.


Pro Football Focus Grades in 2018
PLAYER POSITION SNAPS OVERALL GRADE

1. Alaric Jackson

OT

818

77.6

2. Tristan Wirfs

OT

812

74.8

3. Mekhi Sargent

RB

428

72.0

4. Toren Young

RB

274

68.3

5. Brandon Smith

WR

573

67.3

6. Landan Paulsen

OG

69

64.6

7. Brady Ross

FB

148

64.5

8. Cole Banwart

OG

546

63.5

9. Mark Kallenberger

OT

74

62.4

10. Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR

348

61.9

11. Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

WR

33

61.7

12. Nate Stanley

QB

873

61.4

13. Ivory Kelly-Martin

RB

209

61.2

14. Levi Paulsen

OG

166

59.3

15. Nico Ragaini

WR

35

55.9

16. Nate Wieting

TE

233

51.3

17. Peyton Mansell

QB

51

48.9

18. Max Cooper

WR

98

47.1
