Circle up, everyone. Uncle Mark is going to give you some unsolicited life advice. This advice may turn out to be worth the nothing you paid for it, but I don't think it will, or else I wouldn't offer it.

Are you having trouble making ends meet?

It sounds condescending to say this, but there are two options for solving that problem. First, you can find a Hustle or a Grind to goose your income a little bit until your cash flow turns positive. The second is that you can cut your expenses until your cash flow turns positive. In an ideal world, you'll do at least a little of both. But you have to do one or the other. There is no third option.

Are you frustrated because you can't get everything you want?

You have, essentially, the same two options: work like a dog to get those things (and then fight like a beast to protect them), or just learn how to be happy with fewer things (so long as those things aren't necessities, of course). Again, you will ideally do both, but you have to choose one.

And from the gallery comes the unison shout: "Wow! Thanks so much, Captain Obvious!"

See, here's the thing: In both those scenarios, culture has a clear preference for one option over the other, and it's the one that involves more work for you. Cutting your expenses or learning to be happy with less stuff (which are really the same thing) will get people to call you a weirdo, and it's a horrible way to become an influencer.

But what if it works? Then ... you wind up with money in the bank and a sense of contentment. You win. If you can do it by reducing your demands and lowering your expectations, that victory is just as valid as if you become a billionaire. And frankly, do billionaires seem like a happy, well-adjusted bunch of people to you? Because they sure don't to me.

Anyway, this is the long way to get to this point: I hope Iowa makes it to Indianapolis on the back of somewhere around 286 points. Not because I want to get rid of Brian Ferentz (LOL, he's going nowhere, and this is the offense his dad wants to run) but just because it will make people SO MAD. You don't win games with defense and special teams! You win them with Heisman candidates and 40 points per game!

No. You win them by scoring more points than you give up. That is the only way to win a football game. And if you do that, you will win, every time. The more points you score, the more you can give up; the fewer points you give up, the fewer you have to score. Two sides of the same coin.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the equivalent of the quiet person at work who drives a Saturn that's now old enough to drink, wears thrift-store clothes, lives in a well-kept trailer out in the country, eats at home every night, looks to all the world like one of the poorest of the poor, and has a net worth somewhere north of $5 million. They keep winning. Yes, it's boring and painful to watch when they have the football. It's typically a thing of beauty when they don't.

But hey, I could be wrong. I often am. As evidence, let me present: