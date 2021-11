Jack Plumb has been bouncing around a bit in the past few weeks. The Iowa offensive lineman has been playing right tackle most of the year, but with an injury to Mason Richman, Plumb is now Iowa's starting left tackle.



He discusses how he has gotten comfortable on the left side, how the line didn't have any substitutions this past weekend and that helped with cohesiveness during the game, and what he has seen from the Illini defensive line.