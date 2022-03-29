Plumb making progress

It's been a learning process for Jack Plumb.

The Iowa offensive tackle has learned, sometimes the hard way, that as a very tall tackle he needs to stay low in his stance or he's very likely to pay a price.



That progress continues to be made by the Wisconsin native and he's enjoy the start of spring practice as the Iowa coaches challenge him and his teammates to move around the offensive line. Plumb talks about the fact that there isn't a true leader along the offensive line and how that might be a good thing, working on his pad level, and getting more comfortable with the offensive line coach George Barnett.

