When Tim Polasek speaks, you get a whole lot of very honest responses. That was the case on Tuesday afternoon when the Iowa offensive line coach met with the media. Polasek broke down all the offensive line positions and spoke candidly about several of his expected starters and gave early assessments on several young players.



Q: At offensive tackle, you said you want Tristan to tear off the shirt and become Superman. Is he getting close?

TP: Tristan has improved just in the six days of practice we've had here. When a guy has an understanding of how to do something and why he's doing it, he can play faster and he's doing that. We're getting closer to his full potential. I'd like to see that happen faster, but he's trending the right way where he's getting closer.

Q: Finishing blocks part of that?

TP: Yeah, I think a lot of times it's really simple things that are hard to execute. It's kind of like the power is where your eyes are at, getting on your aim points, and putting that pressure. He's being challenged from Chauncey Golston and AJ Epenesa and working extremely hard, like he always does. But detailing your work is a whole lot different than just trying hard.

Q: Do you need some ego management with those DEs and OTs?

TP: It's a good question because you can't assume anything, but I haven't given it much thought. It's never good enough. The second you feel like you've arrived is when you get beat. Both AJ and Tristan are competing at a high level and they're really competitive. We flipped them today to see where can they take their skillset and be a dominate guy. But I feel like they come in and they're a good example for Jack Plumb and Ezra Miller. I've been pleased with their attention to detail.

Q: Third year in a row with a new starting center. What are the challenges of that?

TP: Really thankful we were able to get Cole some reps the last two years. This spring we've been able to get Linderbaum the vast majority so we can see what we've got. Tyler is good and works extremely hard and gets in here extra time, working even more than he has to. It's a challenge every year, but one of the neat things about college football is just raw teaching. There's not really time to worry about it. No one else outside here cares if we have a first year center, just care about production

Q: I was fascinated by one of the drills you had last week with those giant balls, working on cut blocks. How are you trying to coach that so you don't have runs coming back?

TP: We're going to get confirmation by this fall. Football is changing, always trying to make it safer or so they say, but we're looking to get clarification and do a better job of coaching. But one thing we can't take away is aggressiveness. The reason we use the balls is it's a moving target.

Q: What can you tell us about Ezra and Jack and Cody and guys in their first spring?

TP: You gave me three guys all at different levels. Ezra just got here and just plugging away at trying to get him understand how we want to do things. The ABC's as Coach Ferentz would say. Jack Plumb practiced with us all fall, so his knowledge and foundation is beyond Ezra and beyond Cody Ince and Jeff Jenkins. He's done a good job of executing the how. Then you get a guy like Cody Ince, who was on scout team last fall, so you're not starting over, but it's your first look at him in a while. Same for Jeff Jenkins. It's a big step for them. I like that they're all competitive guys, but they need to get better and faster.

Q: Linderbaum:

TP: He's what you're looking for from a competitive and toughness standpoint. He's got a long way to go, but he's done well. None of it's been a surprise to us. He's still learning, but you like his work habits and the way he competes. We're growing a relationship and I appreciate the guy and the way he works.

Q: Can you recruit offensive linemen in a spread offense?

TP: Inside guys, they grow on trees compared to offensive tackles. Everybody is looking for the same thing. The part where we're different is there has to be a grit and a toughness. Can a kid possess that in a spread offense? Sometimes. Is the guy a wrestler? Is he a hard nosed basketball player that gets 10 rebounds a game? In recruiting, we're always selling the program, but kids better be mindful that we're always evaluating too.

Q: Alaric Jackson growth?

TP: He's a little bit different than most tackles that come in here. He was a little heavier and has worked a lot with Coach Doyle on managing that. He's really improved with his core strength. AJ is really powerful and strong, probably more so than you think. Kind of gets overshadowed by Tristan, but he's powerful too. Then he's really detailing his work more. He's not a guy that reaches for blocks. He's being intentional about what he's doing now compared to two years ago.

Q: How is backside zone blocking a little different?

TP: Where we're different to some degree is we'd like to think we come across the ball. We want to be playing on their side. If we can get our second step in the ground on contact, you have a chance to get vertical displacement. A lot of people have gone to protecting themselves versus movement or kind of a hat on hat mentality and you know, those are swear words around here.. We're trying to take a guy's soul, move him off the spot that he wants, and get more knock back. I think we're getting better at it, but we need to improve even more. We want to put the running back on #7 if we have 6 blockers or #8 if we have 7 blockers and it's his responsibility to beat that guy.

Q: What is your dream yards per carry?

TP: Last year going into the bowl game we were at 4.0, but fell below because we didn't run the ball well. If we can hit some explosive plays, we can get that higher. You'd love to see us push up there to 4.5 - that's our goal - and 150 yards rushing. Those numbers don't always correlate with wins and losses - you've got explosive plays, red zone

Q: Mark Kallenberger?

TP: It's getting to be a good question. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mark is getting reps at left guard because Landan has class. Then the other days he's getting reps at tackle. Now it's a matter of taking advantage of those opportunities. Some days he's pushing through, other days taking a step back. He kind of has to make it happen. Right now getting work at left guard and left tackle.

Q: Could a tackle get that last guard spot?

TP: Yeah, we're going to play our best five, whoever that is. We need our best five that know what they're doing and are ready to fight and compete every play. The grittiest guys that give us the best chance are going to play. We're going to play the best five regardless of body type. Q: Levi? TP: Levi is playing right guard, Landan at left guard. Levi is kind of a swing guy right now. There's an opportunity to start. The thing you value the most is his leadership ability. He's played a lot of football even if he doesn't have a lot of starts. He's helping us at tackle and getting the majority of his reps at right guard.

Q: Allowed Big Ten best low in sacks. Is that a strength again?

TP: Really get to appreciate Nate when you look at our cut ups. He gets us going into the right direction and gets rid of the ball. Our improvement at tackle played a big part in that and also the leadership that Keegan provided. Whatever the number might be, we'll assess that good or bad, but we better keep that guy clean and keep his feet clean. We're not just protecting him from getting hit, but protecting his feet so he has room to throw the ball.

Q: Banwart was a starter last year, but hurt a lot. Counting on him this year as a starter?



TP: I think he's close to that point. He's played a lot of football. Always seems to battle one or two injuries. Had a good day today. Love his intuitiveness, very rarely makes a mental error. Has some technique to clean up, mostly knee bend.



Q: How do you coach three point stance when a kid gets here and hasn't been in one much before?

TP: Number one, you want a kid to be comfortable. You make some strong suggestions, but don't want any tells or anything like that. So make some suggestions and continue to tweak and work on it. I know this, a great first step doesn't happen without a great stance.